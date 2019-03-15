iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Reduced by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,805,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,890,000 after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.44. 58,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,403. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Reduced by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-position-reduced-by-west-chester-capital-advisors-inc.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.