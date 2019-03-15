IQeon (IQN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,044.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. IQeon has a market cap of $647,086.00 and approximately $4,044.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00006020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00383781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.01716842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00002445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005026 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,715,002 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

