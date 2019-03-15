Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In other news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $525,367.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,104.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,660 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,463,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,525,000 after buying an additional 1,635,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,089,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,089,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,741,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,557,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,977,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $78.20.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

