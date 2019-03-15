Investors Sell VICI Properties (VICI) on Strength (VICI)

Investors sold shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $4.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $121.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $117.36 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VICI Properties had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. VICI Properties traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $21.48

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 162.32, a quick ratio of 162.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 58.31% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,977,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,977,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,855 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 30,091,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847,013 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 12,559,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,527,000 after acquiring an additional 562,980 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Sell VICI Properties (VICI) on Strength (VICI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/investors-sell-vici-properties-vici-on-strength-vici.html.

VICI Properties Company Profile (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.