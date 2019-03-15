Investors Sell UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading hours on Thursday following insider selling activity. $207.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $290.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.60 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $1.02 for the day and closed at $253.27Specifically, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,682,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,466,350. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

The stock has a market cap of $235.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

