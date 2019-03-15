Investors Sell Shares of EOG Resources (EOG) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $83.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $110.21 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, EOG Resources had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. EOG Resources traded up $1.59 for the day and closed at $88.57Specifically, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,528.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $640,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

