Investors Sell iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $136.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $227.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $90.70 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.22 for the day and closed at $42.64

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 26,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

