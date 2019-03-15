Investors Buy Shares of Lennar (LEN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $42.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.41 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Lennar had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Lennar traded down ($0.49) for the day and closed at $48.07

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Lennar had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,845,690.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

