Investors Buy Shares of Aptiv (APTV) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $31.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.10 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Aptiv had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Aptiv traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $82.35

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 26,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

