Investors Buy High Volume of Dollar General Call Options (DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 22,172 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,118% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,821 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $86.87 and a 12 month high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,226,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,278,000 after buying an additional 1,278,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

