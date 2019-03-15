Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Holdings Trimmed by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 443.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 218,012 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. AXA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

