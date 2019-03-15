Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 839,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $16.13 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $143.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Sunday, February 24th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

