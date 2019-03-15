Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,433,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 192,150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $74,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 114.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,085,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,361,000 after buying an additional 2,709,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,987,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 94,886.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,426 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,758,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Invesco by 60.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,664,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Rod Canion purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,184.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 455,531 shares of company stock worth $1,680,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $33.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.37 million. Invesco had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/invesco-ltd-ivz-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.