Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000.

NASDAQ:PUI opened at $32.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

