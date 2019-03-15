Intu Properties (INTU) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price (down from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 120.07 ($1.57).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

LON:INTU opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. Intu Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intu Properties will post 1478.0330138767 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Whittaker acquired 5,000 shares of Intu Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £5,850 ($7,644.06). Also, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total value of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34).

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.