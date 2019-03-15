Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Lovesac Co (LOVE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Lovesac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 499.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $30.34 on Friday. Lovesac Co has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

