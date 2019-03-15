Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,760 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 878,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 233,408 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,653,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 173,289 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 556,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 110,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 103,850 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 21.89 and a current ratio of 22.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,564.01% and a negative return on equity of 105.12%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/intrinsic-edge-capital-management-llc-raises-position-in-accelerate-diagnostics-inc-axdx.html.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.