INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

