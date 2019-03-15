inTEST (INTT) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTT. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of inTEST in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. inTEST has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.44.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.