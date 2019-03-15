Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,671,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,396,000 after buying an additional 9,896,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,562,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,317,000 after buying an additional 3,058,519 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,412,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,772,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,681,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,779,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after buying an additional 1,550,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $646,753.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 45,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $1,052,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,717 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG remained flat at $$22.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,928. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Pivotal Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

