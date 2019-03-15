Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,562,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,519 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,696,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,839,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,671,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,407,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,911,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,955,000 after acquiring an additional 224,094 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $646,753.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 45,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,052,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,717. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

