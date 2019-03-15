Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Position Cut by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,788 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,258,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,181 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $646,753.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $413,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,386 shares of company stock worth $7,946,717 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

