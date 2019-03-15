International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Speedway an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get International Speedway alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of ISCA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 378,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. International Speedway has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.87.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Speedway will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 58.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Speedway (ISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.