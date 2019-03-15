Internap (INAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.52 million. Internap had a negative return on equity of 2,471.65% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Internap updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INAP opened at $5.09 on Friday. Internap has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Internap by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,988,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 779,084 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Internap by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,915,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 595,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Internap in the third quarter worth $3,268,000. Avenir Corp increased its stake in Internap by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,305,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 214,473 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Internap by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 201,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Internap in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Internap from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

