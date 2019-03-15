Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $81 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 6.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of CME Group worth $80,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in CME Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $3,357,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,609 shares of company stock worth $5,984,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.47.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $169.30. 444,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $153.90 and a 52 week high of $197.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/intermede-investment-partners-ltd-has-81-million-holdings-in-cme-group-inc-cme.html.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.