Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $33.42 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ecolab by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.93.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,685. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.05 per share, with a total value of $171,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,874.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $6,289,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,336 shares of company stock worth $36,768,482 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

