Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Boosted by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 54.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 263,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $849,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 93.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 42,251 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 667,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,201,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $409,897.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,127.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,469. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $254.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

