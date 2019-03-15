Installed Building Products (IBP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Installed Building Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 97,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $4,529,688.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,127.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $4,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,481,916. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.