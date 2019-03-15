Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (LON:INSP) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 10,142,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 2,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $412,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/inspirit-energy-insp-shares-down-9-4.html.

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.