Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,458,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,034,000 after purchasing an additional 322,478 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in Medtronic by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 34,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

