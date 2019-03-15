Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Insider Sells 24,010 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 24,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $2,268,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.11. 742,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,470. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Insider Sells 24,010 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/insider-selling-woodward-inc-common-stock-wwd-insider-sells-24010-shares-of-stock.html.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.