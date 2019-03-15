Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (WINA) Major Shareholder Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,506,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Winmark stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $127.80 and a 52-week high of $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $664.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Winmark alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,308,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,200,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/insider-selling-winmark-co-wina-major-shareholder-sells-900-shares-of-stock.html.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.