Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) CEO Sells $1,394,040.12 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,394,040.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,313,045.16.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $1,324,328.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $73.60 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,196,000 after purchasing an additional 69,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,082,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

