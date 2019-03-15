Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Major Shareholder Sells $54,041,669.55 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $407.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $440.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

