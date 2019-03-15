Insider Selling: Presidio Inc (PSDO) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,136,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PSDO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,476. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Presidio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $767.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.55 million. Presidio had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Presidio’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Presidio Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Presidio’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

PSDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Presidio in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Presidio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Presidio by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Presidio by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Presidio in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

