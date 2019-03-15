Insider Selling: Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $90,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 14th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,465. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $411.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 84.47%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

