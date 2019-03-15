Insider Selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $252,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,539.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,184,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 849,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $11,366,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,249,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $4,706,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138,457 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. ValuEngine raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. FBR & Co set a $26.00 price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

