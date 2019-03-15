Insider Selling: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $229,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $114.03 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $90.67 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $177.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education to $117.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

