Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) SVP Sells 10,461 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Heather S. Ace sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,876.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $146.85 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $156.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $475,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $107,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in DexCom by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,147,000 after purchasing an additional 816,247 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 1,493.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,239,000 after purchasing an additional 651,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 596.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 731,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,581,000 after purchasing an additional 626,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

