Insider Selling: Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Director Sells $214,622.20 in Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $214,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,612.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE COO opened at $294.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $216.47 and a 1 year high of $299.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 58,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 734.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 156,373 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Director Sells $214,622.20 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/insider-selling-cooper-companies-inc-coo-director-sells-214622-20-in-stock.html.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.