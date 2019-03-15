Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CFO Sells 2,554 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $40,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDLX stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,464. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 35.20% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Canaan Partners VIII LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $25,647,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,376 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,462,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 751,148 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $5,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 465,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/insider-selling-cardlytics-inc-cdlx-cfo-sells-2554-shares-of-stock.html.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.