Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd (CGY) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,430,030.

Shares of CGY stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.63. 656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665. Calian Group Ltd has a 12 month low of C$25.76 and a 12 month high of C$33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $240.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

