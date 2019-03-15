Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Director Sells 23,810 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Richard H. Carmona sold 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,137,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,980. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.03 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

