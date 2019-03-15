Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) CMO Sells 7,637 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $121,733.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,639 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $125,203.21.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,648 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $126,115.52.

On Thursday, February 21st, Allison Lowrie sold 7,649 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $124,372.74.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Allison Lowrie sold 9,718 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $166,372.16.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Allison Lowrie sold 13,696 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,968.96.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Allison Lowrie sold 13,648 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $220,551.68.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Allison Lowrie sold 13,629 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $218,609.16.

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,028,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,049,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,049,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,559,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after purchasing an additional 534,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

