Insider Selling: American Financial Group Inc (AFG) VP Sells 1,254 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $120,647.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AFG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,818. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09). American Financial Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 38,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,580,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,064 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 8,953.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,456,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,677,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,533,000 after acquiring an additional 889,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,768,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

