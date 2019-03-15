Insider Buying: Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,834 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $55,539.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NATR remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 million, a PE ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/insider-buying-natures-sunshine-products-natr-major-shareholder-acquires-5834-shares-of-stock.html.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.
Further Reading: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.