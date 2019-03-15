Insider Buying: Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,834 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $55,539.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NATR remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 million, a PE ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

