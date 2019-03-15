Inphi (IPHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.08

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 13490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Inphi from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inphi to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Get Inphi alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $81,351.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $5,757,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 401,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inphi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/inphi-iphi-hits-new-52-week-high-at-45-08.html.

Inphi Company Profile (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.