Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Inovio incurred wider-than-expected loss in Q4. Moreover, revenues missed estimates. The company’s progress with its lead pipeline candidate, VGX-3100, for the treatment of cervical dysplasia is encouraging. Apart from VGX-3100, Inovio also has some promising vaccine candidates in its portfolio, which are progressing well. Additionally, Inovio has collaboration with big pharma companies like Roche, Regeneron and AstraZeneca, which helps the company with their expertise for further growth. Moreover, the company’s targeted cervical cancer market holds untapped potential. However, the company has no approved product in its portfolio and its excessive dependence on its partners for funding the development of its pipeline candidates raises a concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INO. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,784. The company has a market capitalization of $345.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.72. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.61% and a negative net margin of 318.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,959,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

