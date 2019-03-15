Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Ingles Markets worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 105.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

