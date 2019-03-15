Ingevity (NGVT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.22.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.18. 7,874,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,719. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.60 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $504,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $310,840.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,697.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,092,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,747,000 after purchasing an additional 106,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 732.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 683,611 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.